More than half of SD County fully vaccinated; more mobile events added

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as it grapples with a major question about what happens when the vaccine supply exceeds the demand.

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency has received more than 3.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and administered nearly 3.41 million of them as of Wednesday’s report.

More than 1.82 million San Diego County residents have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 86.6% of the way toward reaching the county’s goal of vaccinating 75% of residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people.

Around 1.38 million — or 65.7% of the county’s goal — in the 12-or- older age range are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One way the county seeks to address this issue is by continuing mobile vaccination sites. Since the county began using the mobile sites — there are now 27 — more than 2,500 people have received at least one dose.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said people are still interested in getting vaccines, but it is up to health agencies to make it convenient by bringing the doses to them.

The county reported receiving 252,610 vaccines this week. A full list of available sites can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemio logy/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.

Additionally, on Monday, San Diego County will begin its “Our Health is Worth a Shot” challenge, allowing youth between the ages of 12 and 24 to submit video and visual art projects encouraging people to get vaccinated. The challenge will accept entries through June 14.

Details on prizes and eligibility can be found at https://www.livewellsd.org/content/livewell/home/community/youth-leadership/YouthChallengeContest.html.

The county has administered more than 3.4 million vaccine doses to date.

Thursday’s data increased the county’s case total to 279,489. Officials did not release information regarding deaths at their weekly COVID-19 news conference. That total was 3,746 as of Wednesday.

Of 14,862 tests reported to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency Thursday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average remains 1.4%.