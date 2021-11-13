‘More Than Pink’ walk raises over $400K for breast cancer research

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk took place in Balboa Park on Nov. 7, and the fundraiser totals are in!

More than 3,000 participants walked at the event, totaling over one million steps and raising over $453,000 for life-saving research investments.

Not only that, but the event also raised public awareness and supported those fighting breast cancer.

Following the walk, participants took part in fun and exciting activities, from music to health screenings to food trucks and much more.