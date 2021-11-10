More than two dozen states sue Biden administration over vaccine-or-testing mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden administration has said that millions of workers need to get the jab by Jan. 4 — but state pushback is building.

More than half of the states are suing the administration now, including Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah, along with a number of businesses, who have asked the court to block the mandate, saying it constituted federal overreach and would have a negative impact on the workforce.

A federal appeals court agreed, acting to temporarily block the mandate over the past weekend.

The Department of Justice is trying to reverse the court’s decision by saying that the potential impact is less than the safeguard for employees.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals plans to expedite the case.