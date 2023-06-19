Most City, County Offices to Close for Juneteenth Holiday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Most city and county of San Diego government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

In San Diego, all administrative offices will be closed.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

San Diego’s Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open. The city’s container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

The Development Services Department call center for appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including researching zoning information, submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available online by going to sandiego.gov/DSD.

City golf courses will be open during normal hours. Holiday rates apply. The Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and all city skate parks will be open. The Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed. City swimming pools and city recreation centers will also be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

El Capitan, Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open. Depending on inclement weather, Chollas Lake will be open. All other city reservoirs will be closed.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes in San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.

Additionally, all libraries will be closed.

San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.

For the county, all offices, libraries, family resource centers and animal shelters will be closed Monday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed:

— Fallbrook Community Center;

— Lakeside Community Center;

— Spring Valley Community Center;

— Spring Valley Gymnasium;

— 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open);

— Community Teen Centers; and

— Valley Center Community Center.

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday.