Most Public Buildings Closed on Presidents Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Much of San Diego’s public buildings and services will be closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, here’s a partial list of what’s open and not.

All San Diego administrative offices will be closed.

Jane Hampton Cook, Presidential Historian joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the history of Presidents Day.

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected as scheduled the week of Feb. 15 for customers served by the city’s environmental services department. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill and Miramar Recycling Center will be open on Monday, Feb. 15. Container sales will be closed.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open normal hours with holiday rates applied. All city skate parks will be open. City recreation centers are closed due to the COVID-19 public health order.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

El Capitan, Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open a half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Barrett Reservoir will be open for waterfowl hunting by appointment only. All other city reservoirs will be closed. Chollas Lake will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Additional closures within San Diego on Monday:

— All libraries and book pickup service;

— City pools;

— The city’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place;

— Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices;

— The Testing, Employment Information Center and background/fingerprinting offices within the personnel department; and

— The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- 888-385-4657.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.

As for transportation, the Metropolitan Transit System’s Green, Blue and Orange line trolleys will run on a Saturday schedule, as will most urban and local bus routes.

MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, Rapid 204 and Rapid 237 and MTS Rapid Express 280 and 290 will have no service.

MTS Information & Trip Planning will be open on a modified schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Transit Store, Compass Service Center, and Customer Service offices will be closed for the holiday. The administration offices will reopen on Tuesday with regular business hours.