Mostra Coffee opens new location in 4S Ranch amid coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At a time when small businesses are struggling to stay on their feet, Mostra Coffee just opened up a new location in 4S Ranch.

Through to go orders, and mobile orders through their app they have been able to stay afloat and in business even with coronavirus restrictions.

Not to mention, as a successful small business, they have decided to give back to other small businesses through a grant that would give the winner $5,000.

If you are a small coffee business looking for help you can sign up for the program here:

https://www.mostracoffee.com/coffee-grant