Mostra Coffee opens second location amid pandemic

Mostra Coffee is a women, minority, veteran, and immigrant-owned small business right here in San Diego. Mostra Coffee owners pride themselves in their love for coffee, serving the community, and being the very best that they can be.

The Roaster of the Year award is a prestigious award for those in the coffee industry. In October 2019, ROAST Magazine announced Mostra Coffee as the 2020 Micro-Roaster of the Year which means Mostra Coffee exemplifies quality in product, dedication to sustainability, community involvement, and a strong commitment to the coffee industry.

Mostra Coffee earned its honors for supporting coffee farmers in the Philippines, community outreach, and by offering opportunities for employee mentorship and training.

Mostra Coffee opened its first San Diego location in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Recently, the second location was born into the heart of 4S Ranch.

Opening amid the pandemic, Mostra Coffee has been doing very well and has followed all safety precautions in regards to COVID-19.