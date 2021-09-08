Mother and daughter shot in Lemon Grove home, suspect arrested

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – A 33-year-old woman and her15-year-old daughter were shot and seriously wounded in their Lemon Grove home early Wednesday, and the woman’s boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, both shooting victims were hospitalized — the woman in critical condition, the girl in stable condition. Their names were not immediately released.

Meanwhile, Pablo Eduardo Ramirez, 40, was in custody in connection with the shootings, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Fox.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 1400 block of Bakersfield Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after one of the mother’s three children fled to a neighbor’s house, according to sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

The daughter told authorities that her mother and sister had been shot by her mother’s boyfriend, Fox said.

Arriving deputies arrested Ramirez without incident as he exited the home, Fox said.

Deputies entered the home and found the gunshot victims in different locations of the house, Fox said.