Mother, boyfriend arrested in connection with toddler being shot in leg

RAMONA (KUSI) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with the toddler being shot in a leg, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Victoria Tejeda and Roman Estrada were arrested and booked into jail after deputies interviewed them following Sunday’s shooting in Ramona, said sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

The 18-year-old Estrada was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of child neglect, child endangerment and negligently discharging a firearm, according to Vengler.

The 20-year-old Tejeda was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on suspicion of child neglect and child endangerment charges. She was released after posting $100,000 bail, Vengler said.

The toddler is expected to make a full recovery, according to Vengler. Investigators were at the hospital Sunday afternoon and a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road that was surrounded by police tape.

The sheriff’s department first learned about the shooting after receiving a call from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center in Santee just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies from the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation and Santee Sheriff’s Station arrived at the hospital, they interviewed the toddler’s family.

They learned that around 10 a.m. Sunday the 2-year-old girl was in a bedroom of her family home on Sargeant Road in Ramona, Vengler said.

The child was with Tejeda, Estrada and Tejeda’s adult brother. Estrada was showing an illegally possessed, loaded gun to Tejeda and her brother, Vengler said.

While holding the gun and trying to disassemble it, Estrada pulled the trigger, which caused the weapon to fire. A bullet struck the girl in a leg, and Tejeda noticed that she was bleeding and crying, Vengler said.

An investigation found that neither Tejeda nor Estrada made any effort to call for emergency medical assistance, Vengler said.

Tejeda and Estrada then drove the toddler to a clinic in Ramona, but the facility was closed, so the couple drove to Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center in Santee, Vengler said.

While Tejeda was with her daughter, Estrada hid the still-loaded gun in the bushes outside of the hospital, Vengler said.

The toddler was taken by ambulance to Rady Children’s Hospital, where the bullet was removed from her leg, Vengler said.

During the investigation, Estrada told deputies what happened and where he hid the gun, which deputies recovered, Vengler said.

State Child Protective Services is caring for the girl, and the investigation is ongoing, Vengler said.