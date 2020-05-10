Mother/daughter business owners urge residents to shop small this Mother’s Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you haven’t already found mom the perfect gift, don’t worry there is still plenty of time. You can even find it and support a local mother/daughter-owned shop in the process.

“I think it’s really important to support small businesses during this pandemic,” said Tory Parravi who co-owns Parravi Jewelry. “Because whoever you are supporting right now, is going to be the store that is able to keep their doors open at the end of all this.”

Tory credits her mother Suzan with success in launching her dream store and working together to keep it going for five years now. She also credits her mother with decades of experience owning successful boutiques and providing for her as a single-mother.

“She has raised me as a single-mom for 27 years, and now my 93-year-old grandma is at home with her. They have worked together in the past and now she stays home with her, so we have this generational thing going,” Parravi said. “Honestly, I am just so honored to be my mom’s daughter, so thankful for how she raised me, and I’ve learned a lot working with her.”

Parravi Jewelry is located in Solana Beach and is one of the many locally-owned businesses adapting to a new normal. Although curbside pickup has started, Parravi says with doors still closed it’s uncertain what the future holds. She says she doesn’t want her mom’s decades of hard work to be wasted.

“It’s so hard but I don’t want to see this fail, we have to push through and the cool thing is, people want to shop,” Parravi said. “It’s only a matter of time when we’ll be able to do one-on-one shopping but until then I just want to thank everyone who has supported us.”

Trying to remain positive amidst so much uncertainty. If you want to shop Parravi Jewelry click here: https://www.parravijewelry.com/

Follow them on social media: Instagram: @Parravijewelry