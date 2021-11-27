Mother of Aztecs’ kicker, Matt Araiza, talks about his future and career at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Matt Araiza, the Aztecs’ kicker, has broken the all-time record of most punts of 60+ yards in a single season earlier this year.

Not only that, but he has two 80+ yard punts this season.

The NFL has had only two in the last eight years.

Now, he is among three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the nation’s top punter on Dec. 9.

Proud mother, Kerry Araiza, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her son’s future and career at SDSU.