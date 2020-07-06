Mother of murdered son speaks about killer’s death from COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The man convicted of murdering two South Bay boys, has died from complications of COVID-19.

57-year-old Scott Erskine was sentenced to the death penalty at San Quentin for murdering 13-year-old “Charlie Keever” and 9-year-old Jonathan Sellers in 1993.

However, in 2019 Governor Newsom issued an executive order stopping all executions. But now, according to the California Department of Corrections, Erskine has died from COVID-19.

Co-founder and executive director of the Jonathan Sellers and Charlie Keever Foundation, Milena Sellers Phillip discussed the circumstance on KUSI News.