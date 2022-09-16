Mother says California Teachers Association spied on parents who spoke against school closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School closures during the COVID-19 Pandemic were controversial for many, especially in the Golden State where closures, mask mandates and vaccine ordinances were more heavily implemented than in the nation’s south.

Some parent associations are finding themselves at odds with the California Teacher’s Association over certain school closures, some even claiming that CTA’s spied on parents who spoke out against them.

KUSI’s Logan Burnes was joined by Allison Stratton, Co-Founder of Parent Association and Chapter President of San Dieguito Union High School District, to talk about the conflict.