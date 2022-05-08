Mother’s Day Special: JoAnn Fields advocates for communities to speak out on issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mother, and Government & Public Relations Director of the API Initiative, JoAnn Fields, has been advocating for communities of color, which is especially important to her because her four children are Filipino and African American.

Fields has been especially active in her advocacy during the targeted attacks on Asian Americans throughout the nation which heightened during 2020 and 2021.

Fields joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of her advocacy and her Mother’s Day.