Mother’s Day Special: Undersheriff Martinez to graduate with son

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Martinez is one of four candidates running to be sheriff of San Diego in the 2022 race.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, Candidate for Sheriff, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Mother’s Day.

Martinez is the first female to serve as undersheriff in the history of San Diego County.

As sheriff, she hopes to make improvements in San Diego County’s safety issues and homelessness.

Martinez never had the chance to graduate from college and now will be graduating with her son, both earning their bachelor’s degrees this spring.