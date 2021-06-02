Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at station

AP,
Posted:

AP

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter has killed a co-worker and wounded another at their small fire station in California’s second deadly workplace shooting in less than a week.

Authorities say the off-duty firefighter shot a 44-year-old colleague on Tuesday in Agua Dulce, north of Los Angeles.

A fire captain was critically wounded. Authorities say the gunman then went to his house a few miles away, set it on fire and apparently killed himself.

California Fire Station Shooting

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a house engulfed in fire, in Acton, Calif., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. Around the time of the shooting, a fire broke out at the home less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station and police swarmed the area. TV helicopter reporters said a body that may be the gunman was visible outside the home, which was gutted by flames in about three hours. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

There’s no word on a motive for the attack. Last week, a longtime worker killed nine people at a San Jose bus and rail yard before killing himself.

Categories: California News