Motocross legend and San Diego native Marty Smith and wife killed in offroad accident

The racing world, near and far, losing a legend this week as Motorcycle Museum Hall of Famer Marty Smith, along with his wife Nancy, were killed in an accident at the Imperial Sand Dunes on Monday.

The Smiths were in a four person off roading vehicle that flipped and rolled over a dune. The other occupants were unharmed.

Smith is a three time motocross champion, turning pro his senior year of high school at Point Loma. He lived in Alpine in recent years. In the 1970s Smith became one of the best American motorcycle competitors in the world, winning the 125cc championship twice, along with the 500cc championship before retiring in 1981.

Smith continued to coach the next generation of riders up until his death.