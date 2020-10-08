Motorcycle Monkey Coffee Shop in Santee is open on Saturdays

Motorcycle Monkey Coffee bring something different to the table. The name came from Clint August’s love for motorcycles and calling his two sons, Dillon and Gavin “Monkey’s” as they were children. Each coffee blend is original and the name, says it all.

Clint August officially opened the coffee shop in mid-October and it’s only open on Saturdays. If you plan to visit Motorcycle Monkey, expect an abundance of riders stopping for a morning coffee before they hit the road. Clint August says, “Although we bring in a majority of men and women who ride motorcycles, we want the community to know that we encourage the non-bikers to our shop as well”.

You can visit the shop online at: https://www.motorcyclemonkey.com/coffee/ if you’d like to have your coffee/apparel shipped to you.