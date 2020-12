Motorcycle Monkey fundraiser in Santee for Armed Services YMCA

SANTEE (KUSI) – Motorcycle Monkey, Clint August, was in Santee spreading holiday cheer Saturday by collecting new toys for armed services YMCA children

Monetary donations were also collected for Rady Children’s Hospital to buy toys.

The event was from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Chef Bob with Pirates catering cooked up eggs, bacon, steak, hashbrowns all for those who gave donations.