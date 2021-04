Motorcycle Monkey holds fundraiser for 19-year-old battling stage 4 cancer

SANTEE (KUSI) – Clint August and his team are holding a fundraiser for Emily, a local 19-year-old fighting stage 4 stomach cancer.

August, Owner of Motorcycle Monkey Shop and 101.5 KGB radio host, will be starting the fundraiser at his shop, located at 10366 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee, CA 92071 at 8:45 a.m.

At 10:15 a.m. they will ride past Emily’s house, waving and honking by to lift Emily’s spirits.