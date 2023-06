Motorcycle officer hit by truck in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego motorcycle police officers was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in pacific Beach on Thursday night.

It happened near Kendall St. and Garnet Ave. around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle that collided with the motorcycle was an older model Ford Bronco.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.