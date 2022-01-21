Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail while being pursued by SDPD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man being pursued by police died Thursday when he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail between the North Park and Corridor neighborhoods.

Mid-City officers initiated a traffic stop with the rider for speeding in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue at 1:44 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. A pursuit began when the rider refused to yield and sped away from officers.

The rider hit a curb at in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue, near the University Avenue intersection. Police said he then hit the metal guardrail as he was ejected from his motorcycle.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirm the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

No other information was released.