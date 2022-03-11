Motorcyclist died after crashing into a semi-truck near Spring Canyon

SANTEE (KUSI) – A motorcyclist died Thursday after crashing into a semi- truck trailer near Spring Canyon.

The 26-year-old man was traveling west on state Route 52 on a Honda motorcycle when he crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck driven by a 34-year- old man around 5:13 a.m. west of Mast Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

The truck driver was uninjured in the accident.

The right lanes of Route 52 were closed until 8:30 a.m. while the CHP investigated the collision.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision but a toxicology report was pending from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The CHP was investigating the accident.