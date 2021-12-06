Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near the U.S-Mexico Border

OTAY MESA (KUSI) – A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision in Otay Mesa, authorities reported.

The man was riding to the east on Siempre Viva Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling just ahead of the two- wheeler began to make a U-turn, according to San Diego police.

The motorcycle crashed broadside into the commercial vehicle, sending the rider tumbling onto the roadway, Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.