Motorcyclist family holds blood drive, biker dog makes guest appearance





SANTEE (KUSI) – The Clint & Sons Blood Drive will take place Feb. 6 from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Clint August, on-air personality at 101.5 KGB-FM and owner of Motorcycle Monkey, a motorcycle gear retailer and coffee shop in Santee.

“Chopper” the Biker Dog is expected to make a special appearance at the blood drive.

Appointments are no longer available for the drive, but supporters can visit any San Diego Blood Bank donation location and mention donation code MMBD (Motorcycle Monkey Blood Drive) when registering.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations and Marketing for San Diego Blood Bank, and Clint August of Motorcycle Monkey joined KUSI to discuss the event.

Motorcycle Monkey is located at 10366 Mission Gorge Road in Santee.