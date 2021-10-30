Motorcyclist killed in crash on Balboa Ave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A collision on a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare left a motorcyclist dead this afternoon.

The fatal crash in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police shut down a stretch of road around the site of the crash to allow for investigation and cleanup.

The closure was expected to last into the early evening, SDPD public-affairs Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.