Motorcyclist killed in La Jolla crash on Torrey Pines Road





**SIG ALERT** Torrey Pines Road is closed in both direction, between La Jolla Village Dr & La Jolla Parkway due to a traffic collision. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/owKo5WSzL2 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 7, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash near La Jolla Shores Beach.

The traffic fatality in the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road took place about 1:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Police block off a stretch of the road in the area to allow investigators to gather evidence.