Motorist, 29, badly injured in Spring Valley head-on collision

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – A 29-year-old motorist was badly hurt Monday in a head-on collision on a roadway near Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities reported.

The San Diego woman and a 5-year-old passenger were headed east on Jamacha Boulevard in a 2006 Nissan Altima about 9:45 a.m. when an oncoming 2004 Saturn SUV drifted out of a westbound lane near Kempton Street and smashed into the front of her car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Saturn then veered off the road and struck a parked vehicle, CHP public affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Paramedics took the woman to a trauma center for treatment of severe injuries.

The child, as well as the 46-year-old Descanso man who had been driving the Saturn, and 37-year-old Spring Valley man who had been riding in the SUV, also were taken to hospitals with moderately serious injuries, Garrow said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to investigators.