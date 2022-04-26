Motorist killed in Chollas View freeway-ramp crash ID’d

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 26-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a solo crash on a Chollas View-area freeway transition ramp.

Jesse Sosa of Chula Vista lost control of the Toyota Tacoma he was driving on the connector from northbound Interstate 805 to state Route 94 shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The pickup truck veered off the roadway, crossed a grassy median, hit a metal guardrail and then struck a concrete bridge pillar, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Sosa died at the scene.