Motorist killed in crash into pole off I-805 in Kearny Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorist was killed Thursday morning in a solo vehicle crash into a pole off Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:10 a.m. on northbound I-805 south of Balboa Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Witnesses told officers that a red sedan, possibly an Acura or a Honda, was traveling at high speed when it veered off the right side of the freeway and crashed into a pole, Bettencourt said.

The driver, who was the car’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

Around 7 a.m., authorities shut down the northbound I-805 connector to northbound state Route 163 and the right two lanes of northbound I-805 near Balboa Avenue.