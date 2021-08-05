Mount Helix resident reacts to Borrego Springs SVP proposed placement





MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield was driven out of his proposed placement in the Mount Helix neighborhood, where Sarah Thompson, Kid Safe California Member, resides.

Now, Wakefield has been proposed for a new placement, this time in a Borrego Springs neighborhood.

Thompson described herself being flabbergasted that Liberty Healthcare, working under the state, would propose to put the predator in another neighborhood.

She plans to continue to help Borrego Springs fight the placement as much as possible.