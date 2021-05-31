Mount Helix residents decide to hold ‘super victory party’ annually to mark victory over SVP placement

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – Along with Memorial Day festivities, residents of Mount Helix held a “super victory party” today, riffing off of the “sexually violent predator” acronym, in honor of their recent victory over the rejection of two SVPs being placed in their neighborhood.

Over months, many residents banded together to push for local judges to deny two SVP placements.

The residents have decided to hold the party annually.

“These are the memories that I want our families to have and to remember. And so this is what we’re celebrating today, our victory,” said Mount Helix resident and community organizer Sarah Thompson.