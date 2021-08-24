Mount Helix residents stepping in to prevent SVP placement in Ranchita

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – The scheduled placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield has now been postponed.

The DA’s website said Liberty Healthcare Corporation is now requesting more treatment for Wakefield before his release.

The new court date is scheduled for February of next year.

The home is still potentially a placement for other SVPs approved for release.

That case is for the community of Borrego Springs, but as for Ranchita, they are still fighting the potential placement of another sexually violent predator in a neighborhood there.

Folks from Mount Helix are stepping up to help Ranchita since they just went through a similar fight and won.

Mount Helix resident, Rich Freye from Kid Safe California, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what he is doing to help a fight he’s all too familiar with.