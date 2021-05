Mount Helix residents still kept in dark on SVP placement decision

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Residents in Mount Helix continue to wait on a judge’s decision about the placement of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger.

A different judge ruled against Merle Wakefield moving into the same home just last week.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joined viewers live alongside a local attorney in downtown with insight on how the proposed home fits the criteria for placement.