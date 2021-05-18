Mount Helix residents wait for judge to rule on placement of another sexually violent predator





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents in Mount Helix are waiting on a judge’s decision about whether sexually violent predator Douglas Badger will be allowed to live in their family neighborhood.

This follows a judge’s ruling last week preventing the placement of convicted predator Merle Wakefield to the same home.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with Vikas Bajaj, Criminal Defense Attorney at Law Office of Vikas Baja, who said, “If we look through the scrolls of history, this is not the first time this address has shown its face. There’s something about this address, this property owner and a contractual advantage with Liberty Healthcare vis-à-vis the Department of State Hospitals that needs to be looked into.”

Sardina joined viewers live from Mount Helix where the fight continues.