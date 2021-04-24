Mount Miguel girls’ hoops keeps memory alive in annual Live for Gen game





A special night at Mount Miguel, the girls basketball team hosting the 7th annual Live for Gen game to honor the late Genevieve Costello since her passing in 2013 at the young age of 26. The game strives to bring awareness to breast cancer.

Genevieve was a former standout on the Mount Miguel Matador girls basketball team, her parents keeping her memory and legacy alive through the annual game.

Mount Miguel’s Head Coach Robbie Sandoval talks about the impact Genevieve had on their program and the importance of the Live for Gen game.