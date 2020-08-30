Movie Mom Nell Minow remembers the life of Chadwick Boseman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recent loss of the major figure Chadwick Boseman is taking a toll. The actor, who starred in the blockbuster superhero Marvel film “Black Panther,” shockingly died at the age of 43 in his home in Los Angeles after he privately battled colon cancer for four years.

The Movie Mom, Nell Minow, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the impact Boseman had on so many people.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Minow writes as the “Movie Mom” about movies, television, the Internet, and parenting; her “Media Mom” column appeared in the Chicago Tribune and her weekly advisory for parents about the new movie releases appears in the Chicago Sun-Times and the Kansas City Star. Minow’s articles have appeared in other newspapers and magazines, including USA Today and Slate. Minow reviews movies every week on radio stations across the United States and in Canada

ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Bosmeman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, released “Black Panther” as well as the other three Marvel movies Boseman appeared in. The film will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EDT, with the special following at 10:20 p.m. EDT.

“Black Panther” won three Oscars, was nominated for best picture and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Sunday’s airing will make the film widely watchable at the same time in several regions and could a collective place to celebrate and grieve Boseman.

He is the latest major Black figure to die in 2020, which has already seen the loss of civil rights legend John Lewis and retired NBA star Kobe Bryant.