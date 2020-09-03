Movie theaters among the latest businesses to open throughout San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to California’s latest reopening plans, movie theaters were included in the list of businesses slated to resume operations this week.

The ability to reopen comes just in time for some box office blockbusters.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has all the information movie lovers need as they begin heading back to the big screen.

