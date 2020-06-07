Moving forward with social change amid protests

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Demonstrators continue to hit San Diego streets, marching, chanting and holding protest signs aloft to honor the memory of Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation’s policing.

The NAACP San Diego Branch President joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss civil rights issues in San Diego County

NAACP San Diego Branch welcomed the announcement that the City of San Diego will end the use of the carotid restraint.

“This step is long overdue, as has been amply shown for years by the Racial Justice Coalition and others,” said Francine Maxwell.

Maxwell also discussed the youth getting the torch passed to them.