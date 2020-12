Mrs. Universe USA Latina to enter virtual Mrs. Universe pageant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Esmeralda Jones is the new Mrs. USA Latina 2020 and for the first time in the history of the Mrs. Universe Pageant, due to the pandemic, everything is virtual and by public votes.

Jones said, “I am representing all Latinas, Hispanic, and women of color in the USA, in the most important pageant in the Mrs. Category, “Mrs. Universe”.