Ms. Mallory Adventures: How San Diegans can help more monarch butterflies this season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each spring, monarchs leave overwintering sites and disperse across California.

San Diego is one such location where monarchs choose to flock.

Monarchs migrate to find milkweed plants to lay their eggs on and use to feed their larvae.

San Diegans can help by planting pesticide-free milkweed as the monarchs are very particular.

If living within five to 10 miles of the Pacific coast, then plant fall, winter, and spring nectar sources instead of milkweed.

Ms. Mallory Lindsay from Ms. Mallory Adventures, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to talk all things monarch butterflies.