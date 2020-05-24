Ms. Mallory Adventures: Memorial Day activities for kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mallory Lindsay, host of Ms. Mallory Adventures joined Good Morning San Diego in making some Memorial Day themed activities for the kids.

Lava Activities:

• 2 clear jars or glasses

• red and bue food coloring

• alka seltzer

• salt

• water

• vegetable oil

Great activities to show how oil and water don’t mix, but can be transported with ‘Uber’ molecules and compounds.

Carbon dioxide bubbles from the Alka-seltzer bring the colored water molecules to the surface. Once the gas excapes at the surface, the water begins to collects and then sink because it is denser than the oil.

Salt can transport oil through the water because it is denser than water. Once the salt dissolves, the oil becomes less dense again and rises back to the surface.

Elephant Toothpaste:

• Small plastic water bottle

• Eye protection

• Small dish

• Shallow pan is doing inside

• spoon

• Funnel

• 1/2 cp 3% hydrogen peroxide (found at any walmart/target/pharmacy), but won’t have as big of a reaction. I will try to get a more concentrated version for a bigger reaction. You can get 6% at beauty stores, but will definitely need to wear gloves when handling.

• Yeast (1 tsp)

• warm water (3 tablespoons)

• Liquid Dish Washing Soap

• Blue and Red Food coloring

Great activity to teach chemical reactions and catalysts.

Do not eat this activity. Some heat will be released during this reaction, so it’s best to not touch and just watch.

Hydrogen peroxide can be irritating to skin and eyes. Always use protective wear when using chemicals and never let kids handle chemicals without adult supervision.

The yeast works as a catalyst to break down the hydrogen peroxide into oxygen and water. The soap mixes with the released oxygen to make the foam.

To get an idea : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3-hGx6PEMM

Find fun animal facts and science demonstrations on IG and TikTOK @ms.malloryadventures

Find more activities on msmalloryadventures.com