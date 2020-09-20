Ms.Mallory Adventures: The Blue Whale

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The blue whale is the largest mammal, possibly the largest animal, to ever inhabit the earth.

The longest blue whale ever recorded was a 108-foot (33 m) adult female caught during whaling efforts in Antarctica!

In modern times, blue whales in the Southern Hemisphere reach lengths of 90 to 100 feet (27–30 m), but their Northern Hemisphere counterparts are smaller, on average 75 to 89 feet (23 to 27 m). Blue whales can weigh over 100 tons (99,800 kg).

A cold-water up-welling system that brings especially nutrient-rich water up to the surface is drawing in hungry, migrating Blue Whales to the San Diego coastline. Although often seen in the Summer months, they are still being sighted.

Ms.Mallory Lindsay joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss blue whales.