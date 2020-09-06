Ms. Mallory Adventures: The Vulture

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – They are definitely more vital than vile as Nature’s most efficient ‘clean up’ crew, Ms Mallory joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of vultures.

“Preferring putrid flesh that most scavengers typically avoid, vultures can ingest diseased meat without any ill consequence due to their incredibly potent, pathogen neutralizing stomach acids. In other countries, a rise in rabies cases and contaminated water sources has been attributed to a lowered vulture population in the region due to hunting,” said Mallory.

California Condor’s Amazing Comeback:

California is so lucky to have the California condor (North America’s largest flying bird) bounce back from the brink of extinction. With a wingspan of almost 10 ft, this massive bird was helpless to the toxins of lead bullets.

In the 1980s, conservation groups launched an all-out effort to pull the California condor back from the brink of extinction. When fewer than 10 condors were left in the wild, the decision was made to bring them all in for captive breeding. In 1987, when the last wild bird was brought into captivity, there were only 27 condors left in the world.

The captive breeding programs were remarkably successful. Through the efforts of many organizations and individuals, the reintroduction of California condors began in 1992. By the end of the decade, the population had grown to 161 condors.

California condors remain critically endangered. Though numbers have risen to around 300 animals, populations are still low, and many birds continue to fall victim to accidental death. Powerlines are a particular hazard for condors, and they fare better in areas where human population density is low.