Ms. Mallory Adventures top 5 awesome animal dads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Father’s Day Mallory Lindsey from Ms. Mallory Adevutures created her top 5 awesome animal dads that will blow your mind.

5. Marmosets and tamarins are small primates native to South America. With the help of other family members, including older siblings, the typical marmoset dad grooms, feeds and gives his infants piggyback rides while momma marmoset steps away and takes on a decidedly “disinterested” parenting role after a few weeks. Marmoset fathers will often act as attentive midwives during the birth of their newborns, going as far as to clean up the afterbirth and bite off the umbilical cord.

4. The giant waterbug of Japan is a surprisingly strong and fierce hunter, paralyzing prey such as frogs by injecting them with toxins. Pregnancy is also a real team effort with these creatures — Mom cements her eggs to Daddy waterbug’s back; he then carries them around for a week until they hatch. And we’re not talking just one egg — this dad ends up giving piggyback rides to up to 150 kids!

3. Rheas are tall, flightless birds from South America. A male runs around with a harem of anywhere between two and 12 females. But before you raise an eyebrow, take note: these dads carry their weight and then some when it comes to child-rearing. Females leave their eggs with Dad, running off to get some action from other males. Meanwhile, Dad looks after the kids, not only incubating up to 60 eggs for over two months with just two weeks of food to sustain him, but also raising the newborn chicks as a single parent for nearly two years.

4. Perhaps the best-known wildlife fathers of all, male Emperor penguins begin their paternal duties long before their offspring are born. After the mother lays her egg, she returns to the sea to feed on a two-month-long journey, and the father’s job—keeping the egg safe and warm—begins. He spends two long, arduous months balancing the egg on his feet in the harsh Antarctic winter, protecting it with his brooding pouch. He has to fast for these two months, unable to eat anything until the mother penguin returns and he can make his own journey to the sea to replenish himself.

2. The South American Darwin frog is also a remarkable dad, thanks to his unique method for protecting his eggs: he swallows them, keeping them tucked inside his vocal sacs for six weeks. When they’re ready to hatch, it’s like morning sickness gone wrong — very wrong. This dedicated father essentially “vomits” up his children.

1. Seahorse fathers break all the rules—they’re the ones who get pregnant and give birth. After the seahorse mother deposits her eggs into the father’s pouch, the father fertilizes the eggs and incubates them until he gives birth to the tiny, fully-formed seahorses. This happens after about 20 to 28 days of pregnancy.