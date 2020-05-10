Ms. Mallory Adventures: Water Walkers and DIY Lava Lamp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mallory Lindsay hosts a weekly nature/STEM based activities to do with items laying around the house.

This week Ms. Mallory showed how to make Water Walkers and a DIY Lava Lamp.



The Nature Class (Nature/Science Activities to do at home) is every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1p.m. onFacebookLive at Ms. Mallory Adventures FacebookPage.

There are more fun facts and videos on Ms. Mallory Adventures website: www.MsMalloryAdventures.com