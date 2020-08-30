Ms. Mallory and Project Noah Nature School

(KUSI) – Project Noah, and Ms. Mallory Adventures have decided to combine their passions and create an incredible, nature-infused teaching resource for formal and informal youth educators.

Each month, Ms. Mallory, the virtual nature guide in this series, will guide students through a ‘Nature Mission,’ where they will learn science and other core subjects through engaging lesson plans, hands-on activities, and outdoor adventures. These materials are standard-focused and curiosity-driven while being easily accessible for distance learning, homeschool, or in classroom teaching.

In addition to educational videos for students, Ms. Mallory also provides ‘Teacher Prep’ videos that provide insight on how to navigate through the missions, setup activities, provide background information on the unit topic, and answer commonly asked questions.

Project Noah and Ms. Mallory Adventures wanted to take the worry out of teaching life science and outdoor learning for our educators and parents.

Mallory joined Good Morning San Diego to describe the which saying “it is great for afterschool programs and ‘extra’ learning for those aspiring conservationists.”

