Ms. Mallory: Best apps for backyard adventurers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mallory Lindsay, host of Ms. Mallory Adventures joined Good Morning San Diego to share some of her ‘Best Apps for Backyard Adventurers.’

6. PBS Plum’s Photo Hunt

PLUM’S PHOTO HUNT sends kids outside on photo missions to capture pictures of the nature around them.

5. Meet the Insects: Series

Interactive app series to help children learn all about the different insects they might meet when they adventure outside.

For everyone:

4. Merlin Bird ID

What’s that bird? Merlin Bird ID helps you solve the mystery in 5 simple questions, or with a photo of a bird.

3. iNaturalist

One of the world’s most popular nature apps, iNaturalist helps you identify the plants and animals around you. Get connected with a community of over 400,000 scientists and naturalists who can help you learn more about nature! What’s more, by recording and sharing your observations, you’ll create research quality data for scientists working to better understand and protect nature. iNaturalist is a joint initiative by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society

2. Insight Citizen Scientist

The mobile app that lets citizens engage in pollinator research & conservation

1. Seek by iNaturalist

Use the power of image recognition technology to identify the plants and animals all around you. Earn badges for seeing different types of plants, birds, fungi and more!

For more nature and citizen science apps head to the Ms. Mallory Adventures Webiste