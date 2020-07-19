Ms. Mallory: Do’s and Dont’s for jellyfish stings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At least once a year, San Diego beachgoers come across jellyfish wading in the surf or washed up on land.

Unfortunately, their search for food can get them into trouble. In Summer, jellyfish follow their main food source, microscopic creatures, called plankton, closer to the shore where they get caught in strong currents and pulled to were swimmers typically wade.

Ms. Mallory joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss some remedies for jellyfish sting. Some can be quite controversial among scientists and are ever-changing as more research is being done, but here are some definite Don’ts:

• Don’t use urine. Depending on if you’re dehydrated or what you ate, components in the urine can make the stinging worse.

• Don’t scrape or use sand to scrub off tentacles. Scrubbing or rubbing can apply more pressure to the stinging cells, causing them to release more venom.

• Don’t use ice. Ice can preserve the venom and prolong the pain.

Using saltwater is currently recommended by our San Diego lifeguards and there is a paper from a toxin scientist at the University of Hawaii that recommends a three-step process, this study was conducted on a different species of jellyfish than what we have, but was recommended for all stings.

1. Douse with vinegar. This will deactivate the stinging cells.

2. Pluck tentacles (if present) off with tweezers. Again, scraping and rubbing can cause more stinging cells to fire.

3. Apply heat.

Some jellyfish stinging cells can still activate even if the jellyfish is dead. Don’t mess with any jellyfish that have been washed ashore.