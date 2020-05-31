Ms Mallory: Do’s & Dont’s of rattlesnake season

SAN DIEGO(KUSI) – Ms Mallory joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Do’s & Dont’s of Rattlesnake Season

On the Trail:

Stay on trail when hiking, away from tall weeds and underbrush. Watch sides of trails where snakes can lay to have access to sun and quick escape.

Avoid wearing sandals and shorts when in areas you can’t see where you are placing your feet. Wear sturdy boots and loose-fitting long pants.

Do not approach a snake, even if it appears dead.

Never place your hands or feet where you can’t see. Always look before picking up rock, sticks, or firewood.

Never hike alone in remote areas.

Teach children to identify snakes and leave them alone. Picking up snakes out of curiosity can lead to bites.

At Home:

Killing snakes out of fear can lead to unnecessary bites. Best way to keep snakes away:

Remove their food source. Bird feeders and keeping pet food outside can also attract rodents.

Get rid of debris and brush piles. Not only do these items attract rodents, but they also provide shelter for snakes.

Keeping non-venomous snakes- like gopher snakes, kingsnakes, and racers around can provide competition for rattlesnakes.

Kingsnakes are natural predators of rattlesnakes.

‘Rattlesnake-proof’ your fence. Create a fence that is either solid or with metal mesh no larger than one-quarter inch. Fence should be atleast 3 ft high and the bottom buried a few inches under the ground.

What you should NOT do after a rattlesnake bite:

• DON’T apply a tourniquet.

• DON’T pack the bite area in ice.

• DON’T cut the wound with a knife or razor.

• DON’T use your mouth to suck out the venom.

• DON’T let the victim drink alcohol

To read more about rattlesnake safety in Southern California, visit the Ms.Mallory Adventures Website.